Fil-German Lehnert books semis berth in ITF Thailand

MANILA — Filipino-German Katharina Lehnert made it to the semifinal round of the International Tennis Federation (ITF)-Thailand Women’s Pro Circuit singles competition after beating Serbian Natalija Kostic on Friday.

The second-seeded Lehnert, who was born in Brauschweig City in the state of Lower Saxony, pulled off a 6-2, 6-3 win over Kostic in their quarterfinal match at Hua Hin’s True Arena hard court.

Lehnert, who is ranked No. 515 in the world, will next meet third seed Guo Hanyu of China, who prevailed over Japanese Aki Yamasoto, 6-2, 7-5.

No. 6 Nudnida Luangnam of Thailand also made it to the semifinal round after posting a 6-3, 7-5 win over Slovak Viktoria Morvayova.

Luangnam’s semifinal opponent will be Li Yixuan of China, who rallied past fifth seed Bunyawi Thamchaiwat of Thailand, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Luangnam and Chinese Zhang Yukun downed Thai Varunya Wongteanchai and Chinese Sheng Yugi, 6-4, 6-1, to advance in the championship round of the doubles category.

Luangnam and Zhang will face Chinese pair Guo Hanyu and Lu Jiaaxi, who scored a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Thai tandem Chompoothip Jandakate and Tamachan Momkoonthod in the semifinal.