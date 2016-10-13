Filipino dancers compete in Chinese Taipei

MANILA — The country’s best dancers saw action in the World Dance Sport Federation (WDSF) Open competition in Chinese Taipei last October 8.

Filipino pair Gerald Jamili and Cherry Clarice Parcon placed fifth among 26 couples who competed in the Adult Latin division.

Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Caneda finished sixth, while Michael Angelo Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo were seventh.

Marius-Andrei Balan and Khrystyna Moshenska of Germany topped the Adult Latin division, followed by Oleg Chzhen and Alina Ageeva of Russia, and Zhu Yingzhou and Mao Chunyu of China.

In the Adult Standard category, German Enriquez and Ma. Daniella Renee Publico placed seventh among 22 pairs.

Zhao Peng and Wang Qi of China ruled the competition. Oleg Chzhen and Alina Ageeva of Russia ranked second, and Lin Li and Guilia Giacoppo of Chinese Taipei finished third.