Filipinos along path of Hurricane “Matthew” advised to take precautions

Filipinos in southeastern United States should take necessary precautions as Hurricane “Matthew” moves closer to Florida’s coastline, the Philippine Embassy in Washington, DC advised.

Palm trees sway in high gusts of wind, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Vero Beach, Fla. Hurricane Matthew continues to make a path for Florida’s east coast from the Bahamas. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) / mb.com.ph

The embassy asked Filipinos in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to continue monitoring public information and adhere to advisories issued by state and local authorities.

There are an estimated 225,000 Filipinos in the said states, the embassy said, with about 150,000 living in Florida.

Filipinos who may need assistance can call the embassy’s hotline: (202) 368-2767.

The deadly hurricane has weakened to category 3 as it edged closer to Florida Friday morning with torrential rains and up to 120 mph wind.

US President Barack Obama has already declared a federal state of emergency in Florida and Georgia.

Obama also ordered federal aid to supplement state and local efforts to deal with the devastating storm, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

The hurricane left a trail of destruction in Cuba, the Dominican Republic and worst-hit Haiti, where more than 300 died.

(With reports from Agence France-Presse)