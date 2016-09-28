Film flies but lacks emotional payoff

This movie has a life lesson – not for children but for their parents. It’s a reminder that childhood is fleeting. You blink and it’s gone.

Where do babies come from? It’s one of those questions every child asks at one point. And in the land of classic childhood animation, the glib reply would be “The storks brought it.”

But adults being adults, the classic simplicity of this answer had to be tinkered with and expanded upon in the movie “Storks.” The result is a funny, if somewhat hard-to-follow story of the time-honored tale of storks delivering babies.

Little kids will enjoy the slap-stick comedy peppered throughout the movie. Admittedly, the cuteness factor in this baby reminds me of how everyone reacted to Puss In Boots’ eyes in “Shrek.” There is something about big eyes that just melts hearts.

Poking fun at real adult problems on dealing with babies will strike an emphatic chord in parents (and other adults who have friends and families with little ones). Without giving any spoilers, let me say that I will never view wolves and penguins the same way ever again.

“Storks” is the second film from the Warner Animation Group, or W.A.G., the first being the positively fun “Lego Movie.” The group is the successor to the Warner Bother’s Feature Animation Studio, which is responsible for bringing Bugs Bunny and friends, so you know the people behind it know what they’re doing in terms of quality visuals. You can see the influence of the old Looney Tunes cartoons in many sequences, and on that count, the film is at its best.

Story is something else, though. While “Storks” is a fun movie to watch, and has a unique concept, it lacks a bit in terms of emotional payoff one might find in a Disney or Pixar film.

Still, that might be okay. Looking at the other movies the Warner Animation Group has lined up in the next five years or so, I get the impression they’re sticking with what they know. If they do it well, they just might find a niche for themselves, being the go to studio for this particular brand of animated film.