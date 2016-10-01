Finally! A Tokyo sightseeing map for English-speaking tourists

Six railway operators in Japan have recently created English map for tourists, called the Tokyo Sightseeing Map, to help the travelers reach major attractions in and around the Japanese capital.



(Noreen Jazul / mb.com.ph) Train in Japan(Noreen Jazul / mb.com.ph)

The map is distributed for free at the country’s major train stations.

East Japan Railway Co., Tokyo Metro Co, Yurikamome Inc., Tokyo Monorail Co., Tokyo Waterfront Area Rapid Transit Inc. and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s bureau of transportation, were the operators behind the creation of the maps, the Japan Times reported.

One side of A3-sized map showing the railway routes and illustrations of tourist spots like Sensoji Temple, Tokyo Skytree and the Roppongi Hills commercial complex. Dotted lines in the map represent the nearest train station to the sightseeing spot.



(Japan Times / mb.com.ph) English railway map of Japan(Japan Times / mb.com.ph)

The map also provides instructions on how to buy and charge smart transit cards, which are found in the back part.



(Japan Times / mb.com.ph) English railway map of Japan(Japan Times / mb.com.ph)

With the creation of the English maps, railway operators are hoping that more foreign tourists will use trains during their stay in Tokyo.