Finally, Maysilo Circle flood control project completed

After three long years, the P609-million flood control project at the Maysilo Circle in Mandaluyong City is now operational, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said yesterday.

DPWH-National Capital Region (NCR) Regional Director Melvin Navarro said they have tested on Wednesday all four pumping units installed at the Maysilo Circle.

“Operational na ‘yung Maysilo. Gumagana na ang mga pumps (Maysilo Circle is now operational and all pumps are working),” he said.

Even though President Duterte has yet to inaugurate the flood control project, Navarro said the system has already started operating and is ready in case of any flooding, a day ahead of the promised September 30 deadline.

Navarro added that each of the four pumping units installed at the Maysilo Circle can pump three cubic meters per second.

The four pumping units, however, cannot be used simultaneously due to the flood level protocol.

“Good thing after three years, the Maysilo Circle is already operational,” he said.

“[Hindi na babahain] unless [the weather is] extreme. Like Ondoy na may kasama na high tide (It won’t get flooded unless the weather is extreme like Typhoon Ondoy which coincided with the high tide),” he assured.

At the beginning of his term, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar warned the contractors of the mega-drainage project to finish it by September 30 or they will be blacklisted.

“We can blacklist the company and personnel kapag hindi nila matapos by September 30 (if they will not finish it by September 30),” he said last July.

While left unattended under the previous administration, it has been reported that the construction of the drainage system has caused flooding and endangered local businesses.

Villar also previously noted that the flooding in the area have resulted in an increase in dengue fever cases.