 Fine ilocandia fabric | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Home  »  Lifestyle  » News in Photo » News in Photo sub » Fine ilocandia fabric

Fine ilocandia fabric

October 5, 2016 (updated)
La Union cooperative members neatly fold and display masterfully woven Inabel Iloko fabric at the city hall of San Fernando City which hoisted the La Union Cooperative Month. (Erwin G. Beleo)

La Union cooperative members neatly fold and display masterfully woven Inabel Iloko fabric at the city hall of San Fernando City which hoisted the La Union Cooperative Month. (Erwin G. Beleo)