First clinically proven ‘bedtime routine’ for babies

Studies have shown that 20 to 30 percent of babies experience difficulty in sleeping.

To address this, Johnson’s launched a clinically proven bedtime routine for parents to help their mini-mes get better sleep.

Unlocking the Power of Sleep: With the JOHNSON’S® Bedtime™ Routine, mothers are allowing their babies to grow better physically, emotionally, and cognitively. Research has shown that by following a good bedtime routine, babies fall asleep 37% faster, wakes up 38% less frequently, and spends 32% less time awake, while moms | Manila Bulletin

“Sleep is very critical to a baby’s growth and development. That is why we created the first routine clinically proven to lead to better nights for both moms and their babies,” shared Bessie Campillo, Johnson’s Franchise Marketing Manager.

Johnson’s three basic steps for babies’ good night sleep are:

BATH: This could help the baby know it’s time to sleep.

MASSAGE: A gentle massage could help relax the baby. Using lotion with familiar and pleasant scent could add up in enhancing the baby’s mood and emotions.

QUIET TIME: Activities like reading, singing or listening to mellow music could also wind down the mood of the baby.

Lather, rinse and repeat! With this routine, the chances of improving the baby’s sleeping pattern are higher.



As a pioneer in the science of baby sleep, JOHNSON’S® understands the importance of sleep for happy, healthy baby development. Research shows that establishing a routine is one of the most important things parents can do to help their baby sleep better through the night. | Manila Bulletin Experiencing the Johnson’s® Bedtime™ Three-Step RoutineAs a pioneer in the science of baby sleep, JOHNSON’S® understands the importance of sleep for happy, healthy baby development. Research shows that establishing a routine is one of the most important things parents can do to help their baby sleep better through the night. | Manila Bulletin

“Research shows that sleep rhythms begin to develop at around 6 weeks, and most babies are developmentally capable of regular sleep-wake cycles by 3 to 6 months. As your baby begins to understand the difference between night and day, it’s the perfect time to help improve his sleep routine,” shared Dr. Agnes Tirona- Remulla, a specialist in ENT-head and neck surgery, subspecializing in sleep medicine and surgery.

To complement the bedtime routine, Johnson’s also launched the BEDTIME® baby sleep app, which is designed to equip parents information to ensure longer and better sleep for their baby.

It is available for download on both iOS and Android in countries worldwide.

It features a propriety customized sleep profile tool, a lullaby album and ambient sound mixer.