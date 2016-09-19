First day with the iPhone 7

September 17, 2016, the day I got the iPhone 7, had me spending several hours configuring and re-configuring it. Setting it up was not as seamless as I thought it would be, but then again, it was not Apple’s fault, so read on.

iPhone 7 (Manila Bulletin file photo)

When I got home, I sat down and prepared my Macbook Air, looked for that SIM tray ejector tool and the lightning cable. With everything within reach, it was time to start the annual new iPhone process of backing-up, restoring, configuring and updating.

First stop, backing-up the iPhone 6S. Normally, it was simply a one-two step process—tethering the phone and launching iTunes to do an encrypted back-up. However, with the Apple Watch, there is an additional step needed if you want to preserve all your health data and migrate it. So, before the back-up process, you need to un-pair your Apple Watch. This automatically creates a backup of all your Apple Watch data and stores it in your phone. This takes several minutes, even if both Apple Watch and iPhone are next to each other and connected on fast wifi. Once this is done, tether the iPhone to your Mac, launch iTunes and do an encrypted back-up to your computer. I selected encrypted back-up to preserve all health data, passwords and app data. This also takes awhile, depending on the amount of data you have on your phone.

Now that a back-up has been done, it was time to power-down the iPhone 6S and prep the new one. Using the SIM tray ejector tool, I popped both trays (one of on each phone), and transferred the nanoSIM from the 6S to the 7. The iPhone 7 is now ready.

Powering up the iPhone 7, tethering it to the Macbook Air, and launching iTunes is the usual procedure. Restore from encrypted back-up and that’s it—or so I thought.

After it was restored, the process continued to the usual Touch ID, Apple Pay, and iCloud account setup, but with the added setup of the Home button taptic feedback (you get to choose the intensity of the feedback or “click”). I skipped TouchID and Apple Pay, as I can do it later when I have more time. And this was when I hit the snag. For some reason, I couldn’t get the iPhone to connect to the iTunes Store. It needed to connect to download the apps. Yeah, the restore-from-back-up did not include the actual apps. I heard that this was because of app thinning, a new way of packaging third-party applications into small chunks for faster and smaller updates. Anyway, so I had to re-download ALL the third-party applications, and my iPhone 7 couldn’t do it. It kept on asking for my iTunes Store credentials. Bummer!

I figured, ok, maybe I botched the restore process, so I decided to do it again. With the iPhone 7 tethered and connected with iTunes, iTunes prompted that there’s an OS update, 10.0.1. Hmm. Downloading and applied the update, that didn¡¯t fix the issue. And worse, I couldn’t restore as it needed me to turn off Find My iPhone, which I couldn’t access—heck, I couldn’t do anything past that iTunes Store credential prompts (kept asking me for my password or username and password).

Next step, put the device in DFU mode—with no physical Home button, this can only be done by using the Wake/Sleep Button and the lower Volume button. No problem, DFU mode on, connected to Macbook and iTunes and still nothing—can’t connect to iTunes Store, and can’t restore as it needed me to disable Find My iPhone.

Last step, log in to iCloud.com, go to Find My iPhone, locate the iPhone 7 (BTW, after restore, make sure that you change the name of the device as the name of the previous phone is included in the back-up) and remotely erased it. First time to do this, and it went well. New iPhone to setup “again.”

Same process to restore, but this time, before doing anything after configuring TouchID, I launched Safari. And this was where I finally found the reason why I had trouble the first time. I forget that my network is protected by Circle, and all new devices are provided limited internet access—hence the iTunes Store connection issue. I used my wife’s iPhone SE to connect to Circle and transferred device ownership to my account, with no restriction. Boom! It was smooth sailing from there. Whew!

With the new iPhone connected to the iTunes Store, all third-party apps started downloading. I registered other fingers on TouchID and paired the Apple Watch (pair and restore from back-up, which also took a long time). Next was to setup Apple Pay on both devices—which required me to wait for two email, one for each device, to verify my account (I am using a US debit card).

One last thing, it took awhile to re-download all third-party apps, but I have noticed that Photos didn’t eat up resources, especially battery. I was expecting that it would, to re-index, re-analyze and get its AI up to date, but it seemed like the AI-smarts was backed-up and restored.

So it is now back to normal with the new iPhone 7. And the iPhone 6S is now de-associated from my iCloud account, wiped clean, and ready for the next owner. In two weeks, it will be time for my new Apple Watch to be configured.