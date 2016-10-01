Five PH films bound for TIFF; Lotlot, ‘Laut’ shine in India filmfest

Lotlot De Leon in ’1st Term’

Local independent films continue to conquer international festivals with five of them joining different sections at the 29th Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) set for Oct. 25 to Nov. 3 in Japan.

Jun Lana’s “Die Beautiful” is part of the Competition/World Premiere section. The film is up against Chris Kraus’ “The Bloom Of Yesterday,” Mei Feng’s “Mr. No Problem,” Roy Szeto’s “Shed Skin Papa” and Kiki Sugino’s “Snow Woman.”

On Facebook, Lana said he feels grateful to be part of the festival. “Kinikilig kami sa tuwa!” he said.

“Die Beautiful” is the story of a transgender woman who makes a living as a beauty contestant. His last wish before he dies is to remain beautiful even in the coffin.

Also part of TIFF this year are Ivan Andrew Payawal’s “I America” and Mikhail Red’s “Birdshot” in the Asian Future section.

The eight-hour historical film of Lav Diaz, “Hele Sa Hiwagang Hapis,” will be screened at the World Focus section.

Brillante Mendoza’s “Shiniuma (Dead Horse)” is part of the Asian Three-Fold Mirror 2016: Reflections section.

Proud moments

Actress Lotlot de Leon has received the Special Acting Citation award for her role in Dexter Hemedez at Allan Ibañez “1st Term” at the All Lights India International Film Festival (ALIIFF) 2016 held a few days ago.

On Instagram, Lotlot expressed pride in representing the country.

“Isang malaking karangalan po ang iuuwi namin para sa inyo at sa aming mga pamilya! Really proud of my #1stSem Family!” read her post.

Paolo Ballesteros in ‘Die Beautiful’

“1st Term” was first screened at the 2nd CineFilipino Film Festival last March. It is about Maru Marasigan (played by Darwin Yu), a 16-year-old incoming freshman from the province who leaves his hometown to study in Manila. His mother, Precy (Lotlot), is sad when he left.

After spending his first night at the dorm, Maru feels lonely. He decides to go back home. Maru pleads to his mother to allow him to study in a nearby college for he cannot afford to live miles away from his family. But she rejects his offer.

On the other hand, director Louie Ignacio’s “Laut” clinched the Honorable Mention citation in the International Competition for Feature Films section of the same festival. (Photos from YouTube)