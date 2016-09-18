Flash drive feud ends with sister stabbing her brother

A 22-year-old woman stabbed her older brother while they were fighting over a flash drive inside their residence in Tondo, Manila Saturday afternoon.

Jayson Delgado, 26, is now recuperating at the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center after he was stabbed by his younger sister, identified only as Jenny.

Initial investigation showed that the incident happened inside the siblings house in Pier 2, North Harbor, Tondo at around 12:30 p.m.

Investigator PO2 Wendham Dela Cruz said that the two had a heated argument regarding a USB drive originally owned by Jenny.

Jayson told probers that his sister momentarily left the place after their argument, which he thought was a way to cool herself down.

When Jenny returned, she approached his older brother, and without hesitation stabbed him on the right side of his stomach.