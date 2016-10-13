Floods inundate 23 villages in Maguindanao
Cotabato City – At least 23 villages in five low-lying Maguindanao towns were submerged in floodwaters brought about by the onslaught of heavy rains in the province.
Heavy flooding affected barangays Solon and Tariken in Sultan Mastura town with floodwaters reaching as high as six feet, destroying a dike and displacing 474 families or 2,370 persons as of Wednesday night, according to a local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (DRRMC) report.
The Humanitarian Emergency Response and Action Team, a coordinating body of the DRRMC of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), said it had deployed rescue workers to assist 34 families trapped inside their homes in the two villages.
ARMM-HEART information officer Myrna Jo Henry said no casualty has been reported yet, even as rescue and relief works are being done to prevent casualties.
Henry said inundation of a lesser degree also affected nine barangays in Montawal, six in Pagalungan, three in Shariff Sayedona, two in Salibo and three in Datu Piang, all low-lying towns directly associated with two of the four major rivers in Maguindanao.
Maguindanao Gov. Esmael Mangudadatu ordered yesterday his provincial DRRMC to assess the extent of the flooding in all affected towns and provide emergency relief and medical services.
The governor also directed the five-member Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) of his office to convene yesterday and exert pressure for the immediate assembly and operation of two custom-built dredging machines purchased months ago to excavate heavily silted rivers in Maguindanao.
Provincial Engineer Abdulrakman Asim and Administrator Abdulwahab Tunga, both BAC members, said they would write a final demand to the management of the Jinyi Import and Export trading Company, Inc. (JIEGI), a Chinese firm with a branch in Davao City, to act immediately or face legal sanction.
JIEGI officials turned over the two dredging machines, valued at P14-million each, alongside 25 other brand-new heavy equipment to the provincial government last Aug. 23.
But, Engr. Asim said, the dredging machines have not been assembled. He said there is “imperative need” for the use of the dredging machines in the midst of the flood-spawning rainy season.