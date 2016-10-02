Floresca heads PAJ anew

Roman Floresca, former business editor of The Philippine Star, was re-elected as president of the Philippine Agricultural Journalists, Inc. (PAJ) for another two years to 2018, during its 2016 general assembly and elections, September 17, 2016, at the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), in Quezon City.

Also elected as PAJ directors were Rolly Gonzalo (UNTV & DWIZ), Dr. Rex Navarro (IRRI, CGIAR CCAFS-SEA), Melba Wee (DA Region 9), Cora Abio (NFA), Johnny Goloyugo (AIJ), and Fermin Diaz (LaMB magazine).

During the assembly, Floresca reported the major projects of the PAJ from 2014 to 2016, which included the conduct of the annual PAJ-SMC Binhi Awards for agricultural journalism, sponsored by San Miguel Corporation, and four regional climate change workshops sponsored by the MVP group of companies, Department of Agriculture and the CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security in Southeast Asia (CCAFS-SEA).