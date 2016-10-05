Followers flock to QC church for La Naval festivities

Hundreds of devotees of the Our Lady of the Rosary of La Naval flock daily to the Quezon City Hall daily to pay their respects and pray for blessings as the holy image makes its visit in time for the city’s founding anniversary this month.



MB FILE – A replica of the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary La Naval de Manila attracts the prayerful, including these seminarians, at the Quezon City Circle on October 2, 2014.

One familiar face Ernesto Maga, a traffic enforcer of city’s Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS), is a permanent fixture when holy image is prominently displayed at the main lobby of the Quezon City Hall.

For the past 26 years, Maga has served as member of the city’s gala platoon tasked to carry the image from the time the image is carried to the altar as he is also present for the departure rites.

“Pakiramdam ko ang La Naval ang pinagkukunan ko ng inspirasyon at lakas. Sa totoo lang, hindi pa ako nakaranas ng matinding karamdaman mula ng magsimula akong magbuhat (I feel that this is my source of strength and inspiration. To tell you frankly I have never experienced such feeling ever since I strated carrying the image),” said Maga, who is the only member of the DPOS gala platoon who has remained with the team since 1992.

As for the weight of the image, Maga said he never felt the burden even if he estimated that the more than five feet high image weighs more than 100 kilos

To date, novena masses are held daily at the Quezon City Hall main lobby where city hall employees and other Catholic devotees can pay homage to the La Naval image, which was enthroned at the QC Memorial Circle – Philcoa Gate on September 30 and arrived at QC Hall on Monday, October 3.

The La Naval visit, which ushers in the start of festivities for the celebration of Quezon City’s founding anniversary on October 12, will be capped by a “Misa ng Bayan” at 9 a.m., also at QC Hall.

The QC Tourism Department has been tasked to oversee the La Naval festivity.

The image of the La Naval, considered as the oldest and most popular image of the Our Lady of Holy Rosary in the Philippines, was originally venerated in the Old Dominican Sto. Domingo Church in Intramuros, Manila.