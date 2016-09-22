Food at the Negros fair

It has been quite some time since I attended this fair, which had a few booths that were already teeming with Negrense delicacies such as pinitaw, piaya, dried fish, and bottled delicacies of every different kind that represents this area’s flavors.

Moving forward two decades, I was completely enthralled when I decided to attend this fair again and buy a few traditional specialty items I missed and I saw this huge display of handicrafts and garments aside from the large food area, which displayed the recovering affluence, change in business directions, and most important, the effect on the culinary preferences and changing tastes of a gastronomic food zone in the Philippines.

Carmela’s bottled items (Manila Bulletin)

Ereneta chorizo pudpud (Manila Bulletin)

El Ideal guapple pie (Manila Bulletin)

1. El Ideal – For a bakery that has been around more than a hundred years and with the distinction of the oldest bakery in Negros, it is wonderful to see their traditional snacks such as galletas, mada podrida, Bañadas, sinambag, señoritas and isda together with their more modern offerings such as a delicious guapple pie cooked a la apple pie, a product of creativity and frugal times the economy of Negros had to undergo.

2. Sir Jess – Named after the owner Chef Jessellie Suarez’s father. She is one of the enterprising chefs from Bacolod City who owns a restaurant and also a line of innovative products such as healthy piaya that uses cooking oil rather than lard and with herbal variances such as turmeric and oregano. She packages sara-Sara or rice coffee with lemon grass. I like her bottled pinitaw and her ready-to-eat quail adobo flakes.

3. Jarvis – Specializes in a line of fresh bottled spreads from savory to sweet jams. I particularly liked the saluyot cheese spread that I felt was most unique. The passion fruit jam with the seeds captured the freshness of the fruit even if this was a jam.

4. Casa del Formaggio – This booth offers cow’s milk cheese mostly in the Italian style such as burrata, stracchino, mozzarella, robiola. I bought some fresh cheeses for immediate eating and some cheeses like rodiola for brief aging.

5. Adings – What impressed me was a bottled puttanesca type using tuyo flakes instead of anchovies.

6. Alter trademakers of Claro Mascobado Rocks – These raw sugar rocks are labeled with German, French, and Italian descriptors and are obviously well accepted in these countries that are into health and wellness.

7. Carmela’s – This deli has probably the most number of variants in their bottled line. It is fitting that their motto “Bacolod-in-a-bottle” with the bright Maskara Festival colors. Most interesting are the plantation flavors like pampanoala vizcaina, pitaw, spicy bangus, or bangus a la pobre, squid adobo, chorizo pudpod, which all arose from Bacolod’s doyenne of good eating and cooking, Tita Imelda who started bottling her famous guava jam, a couple of decades back.

8. Ereneta – They have skinless sausage or chorizo pudpod and conveniently bottled squid ink for pasta and paella needs.

9. Margie’s – A whole bakery line with an interesting take on the Filipino hopia that is available with savory elements like chives (sebuyas dahon) or garlic.

10. Artizan Piaya – A delicious freshly cooked piaya. A great concept of bringing freshness and identity to this Negros delicacy.

11. Sugarlandia – You can’t miss this classic in pasalubong counters. I find the two variants of Barquirice which is a gluten free snack very innovative.

It was also great seeing some familiar people and booths that are solidly Negrense such as Chef Jayps and his Sarsa kitchen providing the wonderful batchoy; Cibo which is frontlined and owned by Asia’s top lady Chef Gaita Fores. Thanks also to Joey and Ina Gaston who together with Mike Claparols gave me the Negrense concept of “arima” which is a concept of getting together to start or continue something significant, as in this fair on the road. Where the traditional church bell signals the start of congregating … namit gid …!!! Ang pagkaon naton….!!!!

