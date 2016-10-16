Forced evacuation ordered in Pangasinan villages due to ‘Karen’

DAGUPAN CITY – Governor Amado I. Espino III has ordered local executives and barangay officials to lead the conduct of forced evacuation for residents of Pangasinan living in identified danger zones who did not heed his earlier call on Saturday for preemptive evacuation in anticipation of the onslaught of typhoon ‘Karen’.

In his post on his Facebook account at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, Espino directed the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), along with its partner agencies, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection and the Philippine Army to coordinate with each other for the conduct of forced evacuation.

As of of 10:00 p.m. Saturday, Pangasinan was placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3.

The governor ordered these agencies to prioritize people with disabilities, elderly, pregnant women, the sick and children in the conduct of preemptive evacuation.

A report said that close to 100 families, comprising of 500 persons, were already preemptively evacuated in the coastal villages of Bolinao and Sual as of 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.