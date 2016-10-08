Ford reports 32% hike in sales in third quarter

Ford is one of the most in-demand vehicle brands in the market right now, having sold more 32 percent year-over-year in the third quarter of the year, and finally introducing its new and specialized Ranger FX4.

At the frontier of its exceptional performance in the third quarter is the Everest, which sold over 2,661 vehicles, including 843 in September.

The Ford Everest | Photo courtesy of Ford

Sales of the EcoSport also soared, delivering its highest monthly sales this year, with 59 percent year-over-year to 892 vehicles. In the third quarter, sales went up to 19 percent from the previous year to 2,612 vehicles.

The Ranger pickup is also making rounds this year with increased third-quarter retail sales of 8 percent to 1,976, with 645 vehicles sold in September.

The Ranger FX4, which is a special variant of the Ranger XLT will be unveiled later this year, and is expected to further boost the Ranger sales.

The Ford Ranger FX4 | Photo courtesy of Ford

“Our full lineup of global Ford vehicles is contributing to another exceptional year of growth. EcoSport, Everest and Ranger continue to be the main drivers, but the rest of our showroom, including vehicles like Explorer, Fiesta and Mustang, are helping build on the broad-based appeal for the Ford brand in the market,” explained Lance Mosley, managing director, Ford Philippines.

The Explorer SUV also contributed to the high sales this third quarter, with sales of 22 percent to 231 vehicles.

The Ford Mustangs | Photo courtesy of Ford

The world-class Mustang also performed best this year, with quarter sales of 104 vehicles. The vehicle comes with either a V8 5.0L or EcoBoost 2.3L engine, with more precise steering control and enhanced ride comfort.