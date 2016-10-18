 Forged in fire | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Forged in fire

Forged in fire


October 18, 2016
A blacksmith forges a machete, locally known as ‘lagaraw,’ in his shop in Barangay Maa, Davao City. The ‘lagaraw’ is a common tool among farmers. (Keith Bacongco)

