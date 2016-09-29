Former Senator Miriam Santiago passes away
Former Senator Miriam Santiago has passed away Thursday at 8:52 am. She was 71 years old.
The senator’s husband Atty. Jun Santiago confirmed the Iron Lady of Asia died in her sleep this morning.
During the hearing of the FOI bill, Senator Grace Poe asked for a moment of silence to pray for Miriam’s soul.
Few weeks ago, it was reported that the Miriam was sent back to the hospital for her cancer treatment.
Details for her interment will be announced later.