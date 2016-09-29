Former Senator Miriam Santiago passes away

Former Senator Miriam Santiago has passed away Thursday at 8:52 am. She was 71 years old.

MB FILE – Miriam Defensor Santiago delivering the first of her three-part sponsorship speech on the RH Bill. (photo from Sen. Santiago’s FB page)

The senator’s husband Atty. Jun Santiago confirmed the Iron Lady of Asia died in her sleep this morning.

During the hearing of the FOI bill, Senator Grace Poe asked for a moment of silence to pray for Miriam’s soul.

Few weeks ago, it was reported that the Miriam was sent back to the hospital for her cancer treatment.

Details for her interment will be announced later.