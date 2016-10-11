Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell pregnant with 2nd child

LONDON (AP) — Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell has announced she is expecting her second child.

The 44-year-old Halliwell announced the news on Instagram Monday with a sketch of a pregnant woman and the words, “God bless Mother Nature.”

Her spokesman confirmed that she and husband Christian Horner are expecting a child. She married the Red Bull Formula One racing team boss last year.

Halliwell already has a 10-year-old daughter named Bluebell.

She was known as Ginger Spice in the Spice Girls’ heyday when they enjoyed a string of “girl power” pop hits in the 1990s.