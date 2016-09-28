France’s last ivory carvers faced with extinction

Annick Colette-Fremond is the fifth generation of her family to practise the art of ivory carving — and she may be the last of her line, due to new rules in France.

via Paris-normandie.fr | mb.com.ph

She is one of just a handful of French ivory carvers left, plying a trade that conservationists say spurs the slaughter of elephants and rhinos.

Colette-Fremond and her fellow craftspeople work with ivory imported before a ban over four decades ago, but say their future will be doomed when a new decree takes effect — and will not stop the killing.

“Sadly, this isn’t going to save the elephants,” said Colette-Fremond, 64, who operates a workshop in the Normandy port town of Dieppe, once a hub of the ivory trade.

“There’s just a handful of us left,” said the artist, who showcases sculptures of a crying child, a mother with a baby and a sheaf of wheat. “We are not dangerous.”