Free bus rides for PLM students

Students of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) will be provided free rides to and from their campus starting today.

Photo courtesy of wikipedia.org

The state university had recently received two brand new buses from the city government of Manila which will be used as service going to the campus from certain pick up locations and vice versa.

According to Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada that with the free ride, the PLM students will be able to save money which they can spend to other important needs.

“This is just a simple gift from the city government to motivate them to study hard so that they’ll become responsible citizens in the future,” the mayor said during the turnover of the buses.

Dr. Maria Leonora De Jesus, PLM president, said it was the first time a free transportation service for the students of PLM was provided.