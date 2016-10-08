Free Wi-Fi for all at Boracay Airport

Malay, Aklan — Domestic and foreign tourists bound for Boracay, passing through the Caticlan airport in mainland Malay town, Aklan province can now enjoy free wireless Internet access.

The communications facilities were installed by PLDT and Smart Communications Inc. in pursuance of the government’s vow to improve services for tourists and residents alike.

Boracay (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

“With a backhaul of up to 1 gigabit per second, one can easily post those beautiful Boracay photos,” said Kat Luna-Abelarde, Smart’s first vice president and chief for wireless consumer operations.

Data from the Department of Tourism (DOT-6) indicate that more than 1.24 million tourists have visited Boracay Island, touted as the country’s premier beach destination, as of September 2016.

“With Smart Wi-Fi, they now enjoy a world-class digital experience,” Luna-Abelarde added.

The Wi-Fi project is a partnership between the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), PLDT-Smart and TransAire Development Holdings Corp., the subsidiary of San Miguel Corp. that manages Boracay Airport.

“This three-way partnership is a great example of how companies and government can work together to benefit the public,” noted Luna-Abelarde.

PLDT-Smart also installed free Wi-Fi at other Visayas airports including Iloilo, Bacolod-Silay, Roxas, Dumaguete, and Kalibo.