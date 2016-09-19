Freed Pinoy ASG captives undergo checkup

Two Filipinos earlier kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) and freed by their captors in Sulu Sunday night underwent medical checkup prior to being turned over to proper authorities.



Kidnap victims Levi Gonzales (left) and Daniella Taruc | Photo courtesy of Armed Forces of the Philippines (mb.com.ph) Kidnap victims Levi Gonzales (left) and Daniella Taruc | Photo courtesy of Armed Forces of the Philippines (mb.com.ph)

Army Major Felimon I. Tan Jr., spokesman of the AFP’s Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom), said at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, kidnap victims Daniela Taruc and Levy Gonzales were released by their ASG captors in Barangay Tiptipon, Panglima Estino, Sulu.

Recovered by a concerned citizen, the released kidnap victims were sub-contractors of a Telecom company and employees of Power City Corp. who were kidnapped by undetermined armed men in Barangay Timpook, Patikul, Sulu, last August 06, 2016.

Tan said the freed victims were brought to the headquarters of the Joint Task Force Sulu.