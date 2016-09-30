French fighter jets take off on mission against IS in Mosul

French fighter jets take off on mission against IS in Mosul | en.people.cn | mb.com.ph

French fighter jets took off from the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle on Friday for an operation against the Islamic State group in its Iraqi stronghold of Mosul, an officer said.

Eight jets took off from the carrier in the eastern Mediterranean, an AFP photographer on the flight deck reported.

The Charles de Gaulle is on its third mission since February 2015 in support of the US-led coalition fighting IS in Iraq and Syria. The latest comes with Iraqi forces poised for an assault on Mosul with coalition air and artillery support.