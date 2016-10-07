Friday markets: Peso-dollar rate at P48.30; stocks slump

The peso and stock market ended the week weaker today, October 7.

The Philippine peso–US dollar exchange rate at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEX) closed at P48.30, lower than P48.28 yesterday, October 6 (Thursday).

At the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reference exchange rate bulletin, the exchange rate was pegged at P48.23 to the greenback.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) closed 41.87 points (0.55%) lower at 7,578.29.

The all-shares index was also down 17.39 points (0.39%) at 4,504.51.