Friday markets: Peso-dollar rate at P48.44; stocks recover

The peso and stock market ended the trading week mixed today, October 14.

The Philippine peso–US dollar exchange rate at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEX) closed at P48.44, weaker than Thursday’s (October 13) rate at P48.34.

At the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reference exchange rate bulletin, the exchange rate was pegged at P48.47 to the greenback.

On the other hand, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) managed to recover, advancing by 77.12 points (1.06%) to close at 7,389.30.

The all-shares index also closed higher by 33.09 points (0.76%) at 4,402.69.