From Japan with love

UchuSentai Noiz

Some 10 years ago, Japanese rock band UchuSentai Noiz visited the Philippines to initiate a special outreach activity focusing on less fortunate Filipino children (may puso ang Hapon!).

Composed of singer Angel Taka, guitarists Kotaro and Masato, drummer Yamato, and bassist Kyo, the band eventually fell in love with the country. Later, they recorded a cover of Kamikazee’s “Narda,” which caught the attention of millions of netizens (kayo na ang viral!).

“We heard about kids who didn’t even have toothbrush because they don’t have money. We decided to visit your country and help these kids. We love the Filipinos, we kept on coming back and discovered the lovely song of Kamikazee,” Angel said (parang ako lang sarap balik-balikan!).

In 2014, they released a video performance of Rivermaya’s “Liwanag Sa Dilim,” Rocksteddy’s “Superhero” and Orange And Lemons “Pinoy Ako,” to raise funds for the victims of super-typhoon “Yolanda” (bait niyo, hug ko kayo!).

“I think we have a mission here in the Philippines,” Angel said. “Donations and charity bring us here.”

Apparently, Unchusentai Noiz wants to share their talent to help those in need (I need you boys!). Angel explained: “The idea of our group is to entertain and to bring peace on earth. Uchusenta means space warriors. Noiz is just something we want in our name” (how about me, do you want me in your group?!).

They recently joined ABS-CBN’s “I LOVE OPM” contest but got eliminated (basta kayo pasok sa puso ko mga bro!).

“We really had fun in that show! We had to learn Tagalog songs. We love it. There are similarities between Filipino music and Japanese music. We just have a hard time saying ‘nga.’ But we love saying ‘ako’ and ‘mahal,’“ Angel said.

The cosplay inspired band just finished a successful concert at the Metrowalk concert grounds. They are now promoting their latest album “Sixth Sense.”

“We are here every now and then. We can try anything. We can also try acting. Any time, any genre,” Angel offered (leading lady nyo ko, push!).

