From Tumblr to Escolta

Art appreciation takes on many forms and different hashtags in today’s hyper-connected, always-trending, ‘aesthetic-driven’ pop culture

By Ricky Francisco

Artist Mideo Cruz’s controversial imagery ‘Politeismo’

Any good discussion about contemporary Philippine art will have to touch on its accessibility and wider acceptability. The days when art was reserved only for collectors, artists, or for students on the required field trip to the museum seem to be gladly coming to an end. Art is now becoming popular, even cool, among more people, including the young. Proof are the long lines to the National Museum, on this year’s International Museum Day, when the admission was free (this was prior to the museum being declared permanently free by the current administration); the 16,000 visitors to Art Fair Philippines in its four-day run last February, many of whom were high school and college students; and the 25,459 Instagram posts about National Artist Ben Cab (and the more than 18,000 Instagram posts on Bencab Museum), for example.

Pinto Art Museum in Antipolo has become one of the go-to places for barkadas searching for a new place to go, or for the couple who wants to have a beautiful prenuptial photo shoot. Approximately 5,000 people posted selfies with Juan Luna’s Spoliarium on Instagram. Both Cubao Expo and Escolta have been revived by the art collectives that draw the young to the area with their events and themed markets, as well as the relaxed, unthreatening atmosphere they have, as opposed to the more formal gallery or museum. Being in an art event, knowing an artist, owning art, have all become hallmarks of being hip and in-the-know to certain sectors, and ever increasingly so.

There are many factors to this growing popularity of art. Top of mind is the mind-boggling price paid for Ronald Ventura’s Grayground in a 2011 auction which fetched, at that time, the equivalent of R46.9 million. It landed in the news and astonished many. Capturing popular imagination, suddenly, art is both a viable, even lucrative profession when prior to this, the starving artist was the image that came to mind when art was discussed. Because of this one incident, and strengthened by the regular multi-million auction price of works by certain artists, art has suddenly taken on the guise of a glitzy escape from poverty. The phenomenon of this multi-million sale was riding on the momentum of the auction houses, both international and local, that have capitalized on the collectors who were buying Philippine art at ever increasing prices since the 1990s, and for now, the auction houses seem to show no sign of slowing down.

Then there are the contributions of popular media and personalities. The cameo of the Spoliarium, for example, in the hugely popular film Heneral Luna, Iza Calzado as Bencab’s Sabel, and the growing number of popular matinee actors, who grace exhibition openings and collect contemporary art, smartly creating an image for themselves that is cultured and savvy, while at the same time, lending some of their own glamour to the once peripheral field, bring art closer to the front and center.

Then of course, there is the greater connectivity brought about by the successful marriage of social media, in the form of Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Tumblr, Snapchat, among many others, with online news agencies and other similar platforms, which enable everyone to share an opinion, and ride on what is trending.

Then there are new subjects of art, which lend themselves to the popular. Art no longer has to be sublime or elegant (although it goes without saying that it still can). It also does not have to appear as protesting the ills of society in clichéd clenched fists and barb-wire bouquets. It can now be in the form of cartoon-like, pop fantasy figures appealing to the young and the young-at-heart hipsters, painted on vinyl LP records or the increasingly popular designer toy, which one can see on galleries with names like Vinyl on Vinyl or Secret Fresh.

Art can also still fulfill its role where it connects us to the ideals of a nation, in much the same way as the Spoliarium can. Think of Juan Luna’s España y Filipinas or The Assassination of Governor General Bustamante at the Lopez Memorial Museum. Or the struggle of our country for modernity as it takes its place among modern nations, such as what can be exemplified in the collections of the Vargas Museum, the Ateneo Art Gallery, or the Cultural Center of the Philippines. It can also, conversely, connect us with the world beyond the boundaries of our state, in the way Ayala Museum, Yuchengco Museum, and the Metropolitan Museum, as well as galleries like Silverlens, Drawing Room, and the gallery at Alliance Francaise, organize and offer exhibitions by artists from here and abroad.

Or it could question or affirm our long-held beliefs, such as when Mideo Cruz was singled out for his controversial imagery Politeismo, which created a social storm and sparked a rather unregulated discussion on religion. Or on the opposite end, art could also be a safe place or the civilizing ritual to unwind, such as when one visits small museums like Fundacion Sanso and have a good meal at its café or trek to Tagaytay’s Museo Orlina and marvel at his glass sculptures while enjoying a prime view of Taal Volcano.

And then art can be intangible, more the process of relating or making relations visible, rather than being an actual object in itself. Think of the art project “Markets of Resistance” organized by then Philippine Women’s University’s School of Fine Arts and design director Angel Velasco Shaw, which enabled regular Baguio City folk to barter with artists on what they thought was the fair value of art, instead of buying it from them.

For example, a silkscreened shirt can be exchanged for a kilo of coffee, or a zine for a variety of vegetables. The intervention enabled the artists and the interested parties to negotiate value between themselves instead of relying on the capitalist concepts of what value should be.

In the few factors stated above, there is an underlying idea of resonance. More and more of the public find meaning in art, and relate to art in different ways, and make it their own. Collectors collect. Spectators take a look and post selfies. Intellectuals think and discuss what they experience. And all of us consume art directly by visiting the many exhibitions that occur weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the metropolis, or, for those who are traffic-weary, through the Facebook and Instagram posts of those among our friends who have the stamina to traverse the metro’s cities.

Ricky Francisco is a museum worker and exhibition organizer. He has been in the field since 1999.