 Fully loaded | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Home  »  Lifestyle  » News in Photo » News in Photo sub » Fully loaded

Fully loaded


October 7, 2016
Young women throw caution to the wind aboard an overloaded jeep on their way home from an Islamic symposium in Pikit, North Cotabato yesterday. (Keith Bacongco)

Young women throw caution to the wind aboard an overloaded jeep on their way home from an Islamic symposium in Pikit, North Cotabato yesterday. (Keith Bacongco)