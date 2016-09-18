Galaxy Note7 banned on Chinese planes, recalled in China

China, the world’s largest smartphone market, became latest to impose sanctions on Samsung Electronics Co.’s explosion-prone Galaxy Note7, announcing it was banning powering and charging the premium phone on flights as well in checked-in baggage and freight compartments.

Galaxy Note7 banned on Chinese planes, recalled in China | photo courtesy of Pulse by Maeil business News korea | mb.com.ph

Samsung Electronics’ Chinese unit separately announced on its website that it was recalling 1,858 units of Galaxy Note7 phones that had been manufactured between July 20 and Aug. 5 and distributed in China in a testing scheme ahead of the formal Sept. 1 release.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Wednesday issued a safety warning against the use of the Galaxy Note7 phones on board and said it will ban the use and charge of Korean tech giant’s smartphone on flights. The Chinese aviation authority also urged Chinese airlines not to allow Galaxy Note7 phones on cargo compartment citing “hidden safety dangers” of the lithium-ion battery packs.

The latest move by the Chinese authority raises concerns for future shipment of Galaxy Note7 remodeled with new batteries and safety backup software to reduce the risk of overheating by limiting the battery charge to 60 percent.

Even before the CAAC issue, two Chinese airlines Hainan Airlines and Beijing Capital Airlines have already been restricting its passengers from carrying the Galaxy Note7 onboard.

The CAAC also advised airlines to have extra evaluation of the risks related Galaxy Note7 and take additional measures to secure aviation safety.

The world’s largest smartphone maker discovered problem in its battery pack and announced it will recall all 2.5 million Galaxy Note7 sold over the last month with risk-prone batteries starting with the home turf next week.