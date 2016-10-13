Gay triangles are ‘in’

Paolo Ballesteros, Dennis Trillo and Anne Curtis in ‘Bakit Lahat Ng Gwapo May Boyfriend?’

MORE FILMS ABOUT FARMERS: Inspired by the overwhelming reception to the 1st ToFarm Festival in July, the founder Dr. Milagros Ong-How announced she will bankroll six more new films dealing with the lives of farmers in 2017.

That seals the mounting of the second ToFarm fest… with a few changes.

Dr. How said she wants to see a few films rendered with a touch of comedy to break the monotony of farm life dramas. She also encouraged filmmakers to make use of animation in their next projects, promising to adjust the budget of such productions.

ToFarm awards a grant of 1.5 million pesos to each of the six finalists. The six are chosen from among hundreds of script submissions. A film shall not be less than 75 minutes, running time. Cash prizes await the winners.

• • •

DEADLINE NEARING: In 2016, festival director Maryo de los Reyes said 69 scripts were submitted to the festival committee. Their writer-directors were presented plaques of appreciation during a thanksgiving luncheon held recently at EDSA Plaza Hotel.

De los Reyes announced scripts for the 2017 edition are now being accepted. Deadline of submission is on Nov. 18.

While the 2016 fest focused on “Trials and Success of Filipino Farmers” as theme, the 2017 edition will be about “Planting the Seeds of Change.”

• • •

TOFARM FILMS ON TOUR: The six films in the first ToFarm Festival are currently making the rounds of the regions, the better to reach their more specific target audience.

ToFarm has just finished the first leg of such outreach tour, kicking off in Central Luzon Aug. 24 to 30. Next stops will be in Cebu and Davao this October.

Dr. How said she can’t be happier with the way common folks take to the films. She intends to hold more public screenings of the films in town plazas and barangays nationwide.

De Los Reyes added several award-giving bodies, including the Urian, have expressed interest in reviewing the six films. There have also been invitations to screen the films in international film festivals.

• • •

SEARCH FOR FARM SONGS: Not content with a filmfest, Universal Harvester, Inc. also recently launched a Songwriting Festival purportedly to promote farming and uphold Filipino farmers.

With the theme, “Planting the Seeds of Change,” the First ToFarm Songwriting contest is open to all Filipino amateur and professional songwriters. Different song genres are welcome.

Deadline of submission is on or before Nov. 18.

For details, email tofarmmusic@gmail.com.

• • •

GAY TRIANGLES ARE IN: Rom-coms with a gay love third angle are in.

Two films are opening one week apart of each other, both tackling a gay third wheel. The “Third Party” (Star Cinema) opened Oct. 12, with Angel Locsin caught in the middle of a bromance between Sam Milby and Zanjoe Marudo.

On Oct. 19, another film with more or less the same theme as can be gleaned from its title, “Bakit Lahat Ng Gwapo May Boyfriend” (Viva Films), hits local screens. The film stars Anne Curtis, Dennis Trillo and Paolo Ballesteros in a gender-bending story.

On ABS-CBN, currently airing is “Till I Met You,” a nightly series where newcomer JC Santos is cast as the gay third wheel to the love affair between James Reid and Nadine Lustre.