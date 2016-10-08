Getting Jiggy with it

JIGGY IN action (Screengrab from YouTube)

Some 21 years into broadcast journalism, GMA-7’s senior journalist Jiggy Manicad has earned over 60 awards and covered more than a hundred stories many of these risky and challenging, including wars and other tragedies.

“Parang nalinya ako sa mga ganoong klaseng coverage, hindi ko alam kung bakit,” Jiggy said with a smile.

He has a new book out titled “On The Edge” which gives readers a glimpse of his life as journalist, recalling 20 of the most memorable stories he covered that “made a big difference” in him.

“Ito ’yung mga nagka-awards ako. So basically pinakita dito din na ’yung GMA, in terms of coverage, pwede siya makipagsabayan sa international media.”

Jiggy’s awards include Outstanding Young Man (Broadcast Journalism) in 2012, Metrobank Foundation’s Journalist of the Year in 2014, and the UPLB Distinguished Alumnus Award for Public Service.

The big ones

JIGGY MANICAD

He also shares with readers some of the things he learned in covering stories. Among these were the war in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Lebanon; the Haiti earthquake; the Maguindanao massacre; EDSA Tres; Obama; the Ondoy and Yolanda calamities; and him surviving a chopper crash, among others.

Jiggy considers his coverage of the war in Afghanistan his first biggest story.

“During the coverage, punta kami sa isang abandoned airport. Hindi kami masyado makagalaw kasi puro land mine. Nag-decide ’yung iba na pu-mull out kasi nu’ng habang nagko-cover kami, ’yung mga kasamahan naming humiwalay, pagbalik nila mga naka-kabaong na,” he said.

Another is his coverage of war in Basilan.

“Nung andun kami kasi ay pinabagsak ’yung isang cell site sa Basilan. Hindi kami makadaan kasi puro Abu Sayyaf, puro MILF sa kabilang side. So nagigiyera doon. Kailangang makalabas kami in 23 hours,” he said.

Dangers and jitters

Amid peril, Jiggy doesn’t let fear get the better of him.

“Baliktad sa akin, natatakot ako after. Pero kapag andoon na, hindi ako masyado natatakot kasi nagdadasal ako at pinaplano ko talaga ’yung coverage,” he said.

As for his wife and three kids, he said, “Nasanay na din sila. Ingat lang. Siguro may gut feel din sila na makakabalik kami in one piece. Minsan kasi kahit sundin mo ’yung guidelines, may uncontrollable situations talaga.”

Jiggy considers his Yolanda coverage among the most dangerous he had locally; while his coverage of Pope Francis’ visit his most memorable. He was overwhelmed seeing the Pope up close.

“Ang distance lang namin… may fence lang. Sabi ko sayang naman ’yung chance kung hindi ako makakalapit. Sabi ko sa studio, pagdating ni Pope, kahit huwag niyo na ako ipakita. Basta bigyan niyo ako ng 200 meters na kable. So, habang bumababa na siya ng plane, pumwesto na ako. Nag-ready na ako ng sulat at rosary, inabot ko kay Pope. Prayers at pasalamat. Parang sobrang saya mo. Kinuha ni Pope, akala niya pinapa-bless ko. Sabi ko ‘For you.’ Tapos kinuha niya,” he said.

Life after early retirement

Despite being busy with work, Jiggy makes sure to balance his time between family and his career.

“At the end of the day, pwede mo ma-cover lahat. Pero baka pag-uwi mo, baka hindi ka na kilala ng mga anak mo. Iyon ’yung way ko to balance things,” he said.

Jiggy said he has already filed early retirement. He now hosts “24 Oras Weekend,” “Reporter’s Notebook” and “Quick Response Team.”

“But kung may deployment, halimbawa, Yolanda, merong reportorial, go pa rin ako pero pili na lang, ’yung malalaking stories na lang talaga. So ngayon ’yung oras ko sa umaga, I devote it to my kids,” he said.

Before Jiggy started his career in GMA in 1995, he worked for three months as researcher for another station. He then went back to his hometown Los Baños to work as writer, before eventually finding opportunity to become Kapuso.

“Feeling ko blessed talaga ako. ’Yung pinanggalingan ko, hindi mo ma-imagine na makakatungtong ka ng college,” he said.

Having gained extensive experience, the award-winning journalist and UPLB Communication Arts graduate now wants to give back, especially to young aspiring journalists. Jiggy has been giving free TV lectures to schools and universities nationwide for two years already.

“Kasi nakita ko na kapag na-invite ako sa mga talks na ganyan, nalalaman ko sa mga estudyante na nagbayad sila. Sabi ko, ‘Ang mahal naman niyan. Paano ’yung mga nasa public school?’ Feeling ko na-achieve naman ’yung goal ko to share ’yung mga natutunan ko sa mga bata for free,” he said.

Jiggy has given lectures at CEU, FEU, UP Diliman, UPLB, and some schools in Mindanao, among others. He also mentors young Kapuso journalists.

“’Yung mga contacts ko, shi-nare ko sa mga juniors ko. Hindi ko siya pinagdadamot. Parang kumbaga hindi mo din madadala lahat. You have to give way din para sa mga bata.”