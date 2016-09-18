Gil Portes shares tips on how PH entry could land the Oscars’ ‘Magic Five’

“Ma’ Rosa” is the country’s official entry to next year’s Oscars and director Gil Portes, whose film “Ang Hapis At Himagsik Ni Hermano Puli” was also shortlisted for selection this year, has experience that might augment its chances in entering the Magic Five.

Recall that Portes’ “Saranggola,” “Mga Munting Tinig” and “Gatas Sa Dibdib Ng Kaaway” were submitted as the Philippines’ official entries to the Oscars’ Best Foreign Language Film category at various times in the past.

“Mga Munting Tinig,” starring Alessandra de Rossi, reportedly ranked number seven in 2002; just two slots from making it to the golden circle in the coveted Oscars category.

GIL PORTES

At a press conference held before Brillante Mendoza’s “Ma’ Rosa” was announced as official entry, Portes said campaigning for the Oscars means additional budget – a big one. Aside from sponsoring screenings, the producer has to provide DVD copies for the voting members of the Academy.

“You’re given kasi two screenings, sa LA at sa NY. Ang ginagawa ng mga candidates, dinadagdagan nila ang screen hours nila. Then ang importante mag-semi finalist ka. Kapag mag-semi ka, you go to Palm Springs,” he said.

The director also shared how the Academy seemingly favors movies with “hope” and “love” over those with dark themes. He also claimed many of the jury members usually like films with conventional running time (“from 75 minutes to just close to two hours,” Portes said to that effect).

Getting the right PR company in the US counts. The director said that preferably, it should have a track record for getting a film into the Magic Five or even a young company hungry and with resources to make a mark. But of course, it factors into the cost, too, he pointed out.

The other local films that “Ma’ Rosa” beat for the Oscars submission are Lav Diaz’s “Hele Sa Hiwagang Hapis,” Jun Lana’s “Anino Sa Likod Ng Buwan,” Erik Matti’s “Honor Thy Father,” Paul Soriano’s “Dukot,” Joel Lamangan’s “Felix Manalo,” Eduardo Roy Jr.’s “Pamilya Ordinaryo,” and Roderick Cabrido’s “Tuos.”

“Ang Hapis At Himagsik Ni Hermano Puli” is a historical drama about Apolinario de la Cruz who founded the Cofradia de San Jose religious brotherhood in Tayabas (now Quezon) in 1831.

Because of Puli’s quest for religious freedom, he was pronounced a heretic and sentenced to death by the Spanish colonial government. Puli’s fiery love for the Filipino culture, people and nation is highlighted in the film which opens in theaters nationwide on Sept. 21.

Written by Enrique Ramos and produced by T-Rex Productions, “Ang Hapis At Himagsik Ni Hermano Puli” stars Aljur Abrenica, Louise Delos Reyes, Enzo Pineda, Menggie Cobarrubias, Ross Pesigan, Archie Adamos, Markki Stroem, Simon Ibarra, Vin Abrenica, Allen Abrenica, Sue Prado, Kiko Matos, Stella Cañete, Diva Montelaba, Abel Estanislao, and Alvin Fortuna.

The movie will have a special screening tonight at SM Megamall. (With report from Jojo P. Panaligan)