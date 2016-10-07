Ginebra, Meralco begin titular clash

MANILA — Ginebra and Meralco will start their best-of-seven PBA Governors’ Cup finals series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Friday night.



(Courtesy of PBA / Manila Bulletin) Barangay Ginebra San Miguel import Justin Brownlee scores a layup over Phoenix’s Willie Wilson during their PBA game Wednesday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. Ginebra won, 96-87.(Courtesy of PBA / Manila Bulletin)

The Barangay and the Bolts kick off their showdown for all the marbles at 7 p.m. as they fight to get a good start in the race-to-four affair.

Ginebra last made the finals in the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup and won a title in the 2008 Fiesta Conference.

Meralco, on the other hand, is in its first PBA finals appearance and is gunning for its first club basketball pennant since winning the 1971 MICAA Open Conference.

All eyes are on the point guard showdown between Jimmy Alapag, who needs three triples to surpass Allan Caidic as the all-time three-point leader, and Scottie Thompson, who is on the rise in the playoffs.