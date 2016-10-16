Ginebra-Meralco Game 5 to push through Sunday

MANILA — The fifth game of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals between Ginebra and Meralco will take place as scheduled on Sunday night despite the rainy weather due to typhoon ‘Karen’.

MB FILE – Ginebra playmaker LA Tenorio leans for a layup against Meralco’s Reynel Hugnatan as Joe Devance and Cliff Hodge look on during Game 4 of the PBA Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. (Rio Leonelle Deluvio) / mb.com.phginebr

In a statement, the league said, “Game 5 of the 2016 Governors’ Cup Finals will push through today, Sunday, 6:30pm at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.”

In the 8:00 a.m. weather advisory, state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reclassified Metro Manila under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1 as the typhoon weakened while making a landfall over Central Luzon, and with only light to moderate rainshowers expected for the rest of the day, the PBA opted to push through with the scheduled game.

Ginebra and Meralco battle once more as they vie for the very important 3-2 series advantage which will put either of them a win away from bagging the championship.