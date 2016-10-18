Ginebra set for Meralco fight back

Game Today (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7 p.m. – Ginebra vs Meralco (Game 6)

Game 1: Meralco 114, Ginebra, 109

Game 2: Ginebra 82, Meralco 79

Game 3: Meralco 107, Ginebra 103

Game 4: Ginebra 88, Meralco 86

Game 5: Ginebra 92, Meralco 81

It’s going to be a rough night not just for Barangay Ginebra and Japeth Aguilar but for Chris Newsome and Reynel Hugnatan and the Meralco Bolts in today’s Game Five of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. (Rio Deluvio)

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Coach Tim Cone has this idea that winning a Game 6 to win a championship is more difficult than winning a Game 7.

Why he thinks so is a bit of mystery although it’s probably his way of motivating his players who might be too confident and play haphazardly knowing that even if they lose, there’s a Game 7 to look forward to.

“Without a doubt, closing out the series is the hardest thing to do,” said Cone who goes for the PBA Governors’ Cup championship today against Meralco.

Ginebra leads the series, 3-2 and can bring home the title with a win which would end an eight-year drought.

Game time is 7 p,m, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Closing out the series to me is harder than winning Game 7,” Cone said. More so,, he said, because Meralco is tough team whose backs are against the wall and will surely go all out to bring the series to a deciding seventh game.

“They’re a great team and that’s really hard to beat,” he said

“They’re coming in totally focused and concentrated. We’ll see if we can meet their intensity. That’s going to be the challenge. It’s easier said than done. We’re certainly not looking to a Game 7, but we certainly know how hard Game 6 is going to be.”

History, however, is on the side of Ginebra.

Records show that 40 out of 53 teams that took 3-2 leads in the PBA Finals went on to win the championship and 28 of those 40 clinched the title in Game 6.

Ginebra will be aiming for its ninth championship, which would tie the franchise with Toyota for fifth and sixth places in the all-time record.

The effort Cone wants to see is the type of performance his team showed in Game 5, particularly on the defensive end when Ginebra held Meralco Best Import winner Allen Durham to just 20 points, his lowest in this finals series, as he went 8-of-18 from the field.

In the team’s Game 2 win, Ginebra’s 6-foot-1 guard Sol Mercado held the 6-foot-5 Durham to just 22 points on 10-of-24 shooting. Durham scored 46 point in Meralco’s Game 1 victory.

Cone said they would continue to give Durham different looks on the defensive end, although he mentioned that the Meralco import is so good he compared the versatility of the Bolts import to the late Bobby Parks.

“He’s that good, we expect him to bounce back,” said Cone.

“We put our best game of the series together in Game 5. Now, the challenge for us is to follow it up and not give the momentum back to Meralco. We expect a big fight back by them. They’ve been an incredibly resilient team all conference long,” added Cone.

As for the Bolts, Meralco coach Norman Black remains optimistic in sending the championship affair to a winner-take-all Game 7 on Friday, but he too said they have to be real focused for this game.

Key for Meralco, Black said is to have a good start after they fell behind early in the previous game, which allowed Ginebra to take a 16-point advantage in the third quarter of Game 5, and match the energy of Ginebra to silence the popular team’s ‘sixth men’ that is the crowd.

“It’s do-or-die so we must get off to a good start,” said Black. “We also have to match the energy of Ginebra right from the jump ball.”