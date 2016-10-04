Ginebra, SMB clash in KO match

Game Today (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7 p.m. – San Miguel vs Ginebra (Game 5)

Best-of-Seven Series tied 2-2

Forget that they both came from the same assembly line.

Tonight, before another massive crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, sister squads San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra slug it out like bitter adversaries with a long history of enmity towards each other when they square off in Game Five of their semifinal series in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The defending champion Beermen forced the do-or-die encounter opposite the Gin Kings following a 101-72 win in front of a large crowd of more than 22,000 that trooped to the venue to tie the best-of-five affair at 2-2.

The previous game was the only blowout victory by any team as the first three matches were decided by an average winning margin of 3.6 points with Ginebra winning Games 1 (115-108) and 3 (97-96), while SMB also triumphed in Game 2 (95-92).



(Manila Bulletin) LA Tenorio (left) and June Mar Fajardo(Manila Bulletin)

That makes this sudden death a ‘must-see’ as SMB and Ginebra collide at 7 p.m. in another highly-anticipated match that is expected to draw another big turnout.

The experience of playing in three of the last five finals – winning all three – helped SMB avoid elimination as Marcio Lassiter fired 23 points, 14 of which came in a pivotal second quarter run while reigning two-time MVP June Mar Fajardo contributed 17 points and 16 rebounds.

SMB import Elijah Millsap added 13 points and 17 rebounds, while Alex Cabagnot had 13 points and former MVP Arwind Santos added 13 points and nine boards in a balanced attack.

That type of effort and energy is what San Miguel coach Leo Austria wants to see from his players tonight – confident they will survive this one after they came out on top in the last Philippine Cup, where it fell behind 0-3 but won the next four games to record the best comeback in PBA history.

“It’s going to be an exciting game, a treat to the fans,” said Austria.

“We know it’s going to be totally different from this last game… much like the first three matches that went down the wire. Both teams will go out there fighting, so it’s going to be an exciting game.”

“I just hope that we can carry the momentum after our big win. We just tied the semifinal showdown, now it’s going to be harder because it’s a no tomorrow game,” added Austria.

Millsap, who lost in a deciding Game 7 to San Mig Super Coffee (now Star) during the Governors’ Cup finals in 2014, wasn’t surprised by their emphatic win two days ago.

“We did what we were supposed to do,” said Millsap, who only joined SMB prior to the Beermen’s final game in the elimination round as their third reinforcement after AZ Reid got injured and Mike Singletary singed as temporary import.

“We came out with high energy and focus and be the best team that we can be. My guys came out and played like defending champions. Hopefully we’ll come out with the same intensity and same communication (in Game 5),” said Millsap, a former NBA player and younger brother of Paul Millsap of the Atlanta Hawks.