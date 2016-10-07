Global limelight

Team Philippines makes its mark at Maison et Objet Paris

The debut of Fashion Philippines at Maison et Objet Paris 2016 brought the artisanship, craftsmanship, and skill of ten Filipino brands into the spotlight for five days at the Parc des Expositions. Fashion Philippines, a project of the Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry – Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions, showcased a collection of accessories that focused on the theme of “Reimagined Traditions,” a tribute to Philippine tradition.

International journalists and buyers were impressed with the unique pieces on display at the Philippine Pavilion. Designer (and sculptor) Michelline Syjuco’s twin displays, entitled Metamorphosis amazed everyone who passed by with its golden wings and hearts made of big gemstones. Syjuco’s collection of bracelets and bags, which referenced a Gothic inspiration, gained praise from even the most tenured fashion experts, including a former creative director of Dior. The same lady was also moved to tears with the story of Crystal Seas collection. Designed by Carmaela Braceros Alcantara, the 32-year-old prodigy of renowned jewelry designer Alexis Bittar, the collection of handmade bags showcased the T’nalak fabric – a handwoven material made by the women of the T’boli, an indigenous people from southern Philippines. It is said that the women come up with the designs in their dreams.

During the course of five days, visitors at the Fashion Philippines stand learned about the crafting skills that set apart the Filipino designers. They were amazed about how each piece takes days to make. The colorful clutches of Beatriz, made by designer Carissa Cruz, for example, uses a specific gluing technique. Each thread is glued by hand, string by string, to form the geometric patterns. One bag takes at least two days to make. Kit Silver Jewelry’s collection, which features the Spanish-inherited filigree technique, also received praise. The intricate design of the necklaces and cuff bracelets, some of which take at least one week to make, were crowd favorites.

Another strong point that made an impression was the sustainable philosophy that guides the designers in making their collection. Jennifer Lo, the young designer of Larone Crafts, makes use of natural materials, such as abaca and raffia, while Ann Ong uses the wood from trees, fallen from the typhoons, for her clutches and cuffs dipped in 24-karat gold. Resin and wood are the main materials for Zai Design Hive and the coral-effect made for a neckpiece appealed to plenty of fashion editors. For Mia Arcenas, her efforts to provide stay-at-home mothers with work and her collection of evening clutches made from mother-of-pearl and gold, inspired the visitors of the pavilion.

From Megabijoux’s architectural pieces that drew attention for its mix of materials (wood, metal, and shells) to Floreia’s ingenious technique of engineering paper to craft their collection of necklaces and clutches—it is this combination of different styles, but tied together by a single purpose, that pushed Fashion Philippines into the minds of the French audience. This is only the beginning. Fashion Philippines will return to further promote the creativity and talent of the Filipinos to the rest of the world.

For more information, go to www.citem.com.ph