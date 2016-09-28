Global market forces behind slip of PH peso, not Duterte – Nograles

House Appropriations Committee Chairman and Davao City (1st Dist.) Rep. Karlo Nograles came to the defense of President Rodrigo Duterte, whose policies and profane diatribe is being blamed for the weakening economy.

“Global market forces is the main culprit behind the series of drops in the Philippine Stock Market and has nothing to do with President Duterte’s anti-drug war policy and his alleged verbal attacks against western leaders,” Nograles said in a statement Tuesday.

Nograles is a nephew of the tough-talking Duterte, who before winning the presidency last May was longtime Davao mayor.

The Philippine peso, now pegged at over P48 against the US dollar, has reportedly hit a seven-year low within the first three months of Duterte’s leadership.

But Nograles, a lawyer, also stressed that the stock market should not be used as the gauge to measure the country’s economic health. He pointed out that portfolio investments are naturally unpredictable as investors are in constant hunt for more profitable stocks.

“Portfolio investments should not be used to gauge the economy because there are many factors that affect the stock market that’s not necessarily reflective of a country’s economic position. The country’s economic viability as a location for investment is more closely reflected by its inflows of foreign direct investments (FDI) which is expected to grow even stronger once the administration has succeeded in winning the fight against crime and drugs. Peace and order is a key consideration for FDI locators,” the solon explained.

Nograles said the hiccups in the stock market for the past several weeks is influenced by the anticipation of monetary policy tightening in the US that prompted portfolio investors to reconfigure their portfolio allocations.

Nograles cited the position of Philippine Association of Stock Brokers and Dealers Inc. President Vivian Yuchengco who said that foreign selling of Philippine stocks have occurred even before the ruckus about President Duterte’s war against drugs and his alleged verbal attack against US President Barack Obama to prove that the movement in the stock market is market driven.

‘ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS STRONG’

He further noted that the country’s economic fundamentals remain very strong and with President Duterte’s commitment to bring order in the streets and finally end the country’s multi-pronged insurgency problem, the Philippines will emerge stronger as one of Asia’s primary hub for FDIs.

EXTERNAL FACTORS

Lawmakers also downplayed the fall of the peso to a seven-year low and the plummeting stock marketciting “external factors.” Iloilo Rep. Jerry Trenas and AKO BICOL partylist Rep. RodelBatocabe, president of the House partylist coalition bloc, expressed confidence that the President’s economic managers will be able to address the current “economic storms.”

“There are other external regional factors affecting us. I believe our financial managers are highly competent and they will be able to help us weather through any economic storms with all our support,” he said. (With a report from Charissa M. Luci)