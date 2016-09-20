Globe Telecom expands network, to build over 500 LTE700 sites

Globe Telecom goes full throttle in expanding its network to boost its Internet service so the Philippines can achieve first world online connectivity.

As the telco deploys Long Term Evolution (LTE) 700 in more sites, the services will improve further, promised Globe President and CEO Ernest L. Cu.

The company is now deploying LTE services using the 700 megahertz (MHz) frequency and expects to have around 250 LTE 700 sites by the end of this month.

By year-end 2016, the telco plans to activate more than 500 LTE 700 sites across the country, Cu announced.

“We are fast tracking a multi-pronged network infrastructure and capacity expansion to provide better Internet experience,” he explained.

(MB file photo)

Majority of the company’s LTE 700 sites will cover major business districts and highly-urbanized and populated areas in the country, including Metro Manila, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao.

Furthermore, Globe is maximizing the use of the previously idle 700 MHz band to fulfill its commitment to the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to improve the Internet experience of customers following the sell-out of San Miguel’s telco assets.

Globe also began rolling out a capacity expansion program for its corporate data network to address bandwidth requirement for enterprise clients using data solutions to improve business efficiency, enhance productivity and boost competitiveness,.

Specifically, Globe will deploy fiber optic technology to upgrade its corporate sites. For 2016 alone, the telco is upgrading least 61 sites, with 455 sites scheduled for next year.

As part of its initiative to create a national internet superhighway, Globe recently deployed fiber broadband technology in Binondo, Manila.

Overall, Globe plans to deploy fiber optics in 20,000 barangays by 2020 to provide ultra-fast Internet access to around 2 million homes nationwide.

Meanwhile, Globe Telecom has continued to expand its landline interconnection with the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. (PLDT) in Leyte, Southern Leyte and Biliran, enabling their clients to call each other without long distance charges.

The interconnection, which took effect at the start of this month (September 1) will generate substantial savings on the part of their customers.

Prior to linking up their services, landline customers of Globelines and other telco providers were charged with long distance rates when making calls to one another.

Now, , Globe customers can simply dial the seven-digit telephone number to connect with other telco providers and vice-versa.

“Interconnection reduces the cost of connectivity among our customers,” stressed Globe General Counsel Atty. Froilan Castelo.

Hence, “We will continue to pursue interconnection to provide affordable and accessible ways of communication, necessary to enhance economic growth,” he pledged.

The government imposes compulsory interconnection of authorized public telecommunications carriers under Republic Act 7925.

The law provides for a universally accessible and fully integrated nationwide telecom network to encourage more private sector infrastructure investments.

So far, aside from Southern Leyte and Biliran, Globe has linked up with PLDT in Metro Manila, Cavite, Iloilo, Batangas, Cebu, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Bohol, Leyte, Davao City, Pampanga, Bulacan, Zamboanga, Laguna, Quezon, La Union and Nueva Ecija.

The two telcos are also interconnected in Benguet, GenSan, South Cotabato, Tarlac, Davao del Norte, Pangasinan, Ilocos Norte, Zambales, Ilocos Sur, Capiz, Cagayan, Nueva Viscaya, Iloilo, Bataan, Isabela and Camarines Norte.