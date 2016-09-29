Globe’s FREE high speed wifi now reaches 500 public areas

About 500 public areas in the country now have fast internet access through Globe Telecom’s premium open national WiFi network, Go Wifi.

Wireless internet connection, with speed of up to 100Mbps, can now be accessed in airports, bus terminals, 13 (out of 16) MRT stations, Ayala Malls, Starbucks chains and select convenience stores.

Last August, Globe GoWiFi also expanded its free wifi access to 29 bus terminals such as DLTB and Philtranco Bus Terminals along Edsa, Bataan Transit, ES Transport and Genesis Bus Terminals.

“This year, the Globe GoWiFi rollout project will be having two separate phases; first phase has a target of 478 total sites, which we have surpassed already, nationwide and by year end to have a total of 1,000 sites including but not limited to areas such as NCR namely in QC, Manila and the LGUs, Davao, Cebu, Bulacan, Cavite, Cagayan Valley, Cagayan De Oro, Nueva Vizcaya, Dumaguete, Zamboanga and now available in Boracay,” said Albert de Larrazabal, Chief Commercial Officer of Globe.

Globe user or not, customers can use the nationwide service as long as they have a wifi enabled device.

To get free premium 30 minutes access, users should register their mobile number. If they wish to extend their connectivity, they can easily purchase GoWiFi’s best value mobile data offers starting at Php 20 with up to 500MB volume allocation and an additional 250MB YouTube Accelerator valid per day. GoWiFi credits can be used in any GoWiFi hotspot.



mb.com.ph Globe GoWiFi packagesmb.com.ph

“Here in Globe, we believe in the power of internet access to support the nation’s state of the internet and therefore helping the businesses and families wherever they go,” Larrazabal stated.

“Expect an extensive reach of our free access to wifi to more public places by the end of this year,” he added.