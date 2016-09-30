Goodbye, Senator Miriam

The entire country continues to mourn for the loss of one of the pillars of Philippine politics, Miriam Defensor Santiago.

Supporters of the late legislator, flocked to the Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral in Lantana St., Cubao, Quezon City, to bid farewell and get a last glimpse of the Iron Lady of Asia.

People from different strata of society were present on the first night of the former senator’s funeral to pay their respects to the legal luminary.

The funeral is open to public till Friday midnight.

Miriam passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 29, at the age of 71. She will be laid to rest at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City.

READ MORE: PH remembers ‘legal luminary’ Miriam Defensor Santiago