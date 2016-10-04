Gordon: The president has the duty to be a statesman

Senator Richard Gordon reminded President Rodrigo Duterte of his “duty to be a statesman” during the continuation of the inquiry on alleged extrajudicial killings Monday, October 3.

President Duterte has repeatedly made headlines for his frequent use of vulgar words in his speeches.

Gordon, who chairs the committee on justice and human rights, told the president as a senator and a friend that “he must not be heard saying all bad words.”

He even jested about changing the country’s tourism slogan to “Welcome to the P.I.,” the initials referring to the Filipino cuss words the president is often heard saying.

This earned chuckles from the audience at the chamber, while a man was heard pitching “Wow P.I.,” to the senator.

Gordon coined the “Wow Philippines” tourism campaign when he was tourism secretary from 2001–2004 under the Arroyo administration.

The senator said he is firm on his stand, despite knowing the risk of angering the president.