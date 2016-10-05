Gorgeous hair everyday is possible

Wouldn’t it be nice if you can get just-came-from-the-salon hair every day?

Kerastase claims you can get beautiful hair (and a healthy scalp) by using one of the four variants of its re-launched Specifique hair treatment system.

via Kerastase Specifique | mb.com.ph

A “scalp profiler” will evaluate the hair of the client who then prescribes the appropriate Specifique treatment. Bain Prevention normalizes the scalp to prevent hair loss; Bain Vital calms, distresses and hydrates sensitive scalps; Bain Divalent purifies and nourishes the scalp to prevent oiliness, while Bain Anti-pelliculaire activates an anti-relapse action against dandruff.

Included in the treatment system is the Masque Hydra-Apaisant which will give your crowning glory that moisture it needs.

The final step is a leave-in treatment called Specifique Cures Intensive that will help revitalize the scalp and take away that discomfort or itchiness caused by sweat and weather.

For this, Kerastase teamed up with Clarisonic to develop a special scalp-cleansing brush to fully maximize the new hair treatment process.