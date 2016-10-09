Got betrayed? Have some lemonade

Beyoncé’S ‘Lemonade’ album cover

At this point in her career, Beyoncé Knowles -Carter can do pretty much whatever she wants especially with the kind of music she produces.

Her new album “Lemonade” is prime example of that. After her last album alienated some (but not her true believers) with the pop star going Frank Ocean on her listeners, Beyoncé goes back to basics of sorts here. Not “Single Ladies”- basic, but more organic.

Beyoncé’s latest has a more pronounced groove and the songs are tight again. The theme is solid, and her singing, well, she’s at her best.

“Lemonade” is about betrayal. It starts slow and low-key on “Pray You Can Hear Me” but by the second track, “Hold Up” (where she sampled Andy Williams’ strings from “Can’t Get Used To Loving You” and borrowed from NYC punk band Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Maps”), B isn’t holding back, eventually confronting her philandering partner. “Sorry” is wrapped in some contrapuntal drum machine beats with a dreamy ’80s synth pop background.

Beyoncé’s guests in the album include The Weeknd (“6 Inch”) James Blake (“Forward”) and Kendrick Lamar (on the psychedelic “Freedom”).

B also tries out country-tinged sounds on the hilarious-if-it-wasn’t-really scary “Daddy Lessons” – wherein the singer follows her pop’s advise to “shoot” his husband if he cheats.

The Pop Queen got hurt for sure and she’s singing about it on the piano driven “Sand Castles,” wherein she channels those emotions through some gospel-styled singing. Also a hot spot on the album is the rising and tight grooved “All Night.”

Beyoncé has undoubtedly released bigger selling albums than this one (though who knows), but “Lemonade” is certainly the best we have heard from one of the biggest pop artists in the world.