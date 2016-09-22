Governor declares state of emergency following Charlotte unrest

The governor of the southern US state of North Carolina declared a state of emergency Wednesday following a second night of unrest in Charlotte ignited by the fatal police shooting of a black man.



NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP (MB.COM.PH) Protesters face riot police during a demonstration against police brutality in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 21, 2016, following the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott the previous day. A protester shot during a second night of unrest in Charlotte, North Carolina on was critically wounded, the city said, after earlier reporting that the person had died.NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP (MB.COM.PH)

“I have declared a State of Emergency & initiated efforts to deploy the Nat’l Guard & Highway Patrol to assist local law enforcement in CLT,” Governor Pat McCrory said on Twitter.

One protester was critically wounded and on life support following the clashes Wednesday in the city center.