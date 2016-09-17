Gov’t eyeing cuts in PH consumption of HFCs

The country’s campaign against climate change is entering a new phase.

Stakeholders concerned are now studying the possibility of phasing down or reducing nationwide consumption of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which the country imports, and replacing these with viable alternatives to help stall global warming that’s causing climate change.

(Screenshot from Youtube / Explained in 90 Seconds: What Are Hydrofluorocarbons?) / mb.com.ph

HFCs are man-made replacements for ozone-depleting substances (ODS) earlier used in foam manufacturing, refrigeration, air conditioning and other processes.

Use of HFCs is helping curb depletion of the ozone layer which protects Earth from the sun’s harmful ultra-violet rays, noted experts.

There’s a problem with HFC use, however, they warned.

Such substances are potent greenhouse gases (GHGs) which contribute to global warming, they said.

They noted global warming occurs as GHG emissions trap heat in the atmosphere so Earth’s temperature rises, changing the climate.

“HFCs and other fluorinated gases are already the fastest-growing GHGs,” said Melvin Purzuelo, national coordinator of environment advocacy network Aksyon Klima Pilipinas.

Citing latest available data, he said HFCs caused only about one percent of global warming since factory production began in 1990.

“The current rate of HFC production, consumption and emission is increasing by 10 percent to 15 percent annually, however,” he said, referring to results of a 2014 foreign study.

Purzuelo said developed countries were the main sources of HFC emissions at present.

HFC emissions from developing countries were increasing due to rising temperature, income and consumption in these areas, however, he said.

He noted unless HFCs are phased down, studies show these emissions’ continuous increase will jack up average global temperature by up to 0.1°C around middle of the 21st century and by 0.5°C by 2100.

“Phasing down HFCs is among the most significant international opportunities to stall global warming in this century’s first half,” he said.

Recognizing such opportunity, parties to the Montreal Protocol adopted in November 2015 the Dubai Pathway on HFCs.

Dubai Pathway targets addressing climate change-inducing HFCs worldwide while Montreal Protocol is an international treaty that aims at protecting the ozone layer by phasing out ODS.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon urged countries worldwide to transform such ambitions into action by harnessing Montreal Protocol’s power to advance efforts on slowing HFC-induced warming.

“Next month in Rwanda, we have the opportunity to do exactly that when national delegations gather to reach a global consensus on phasing down HFCs under the Montreal Protocol,” he said in his message for this year’s International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

Countries worldwide observe such day on Sept. 16 annually.

“We must take decisive action just as we previously did to put the ozone layer on the path to recovery,” Mr. Ban also said.

“By using the Montreal Protocol regime to phase down HFCs, we can complement other efforts to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) and other GHG emissions under the UNFCCC process,” he said.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) noted that while the international community adapted a phase-out approach to ODS, countries are looking at a phase-down strategy for HFCs due to absence of acceptable alternatives in some applications involving these substances.

Aside from phasing out various ODS, data show Montreal Protocol’s implementation over nearly three decades helped avert over 135 billion tons of CO2 equivalent emissions worldwide.

CO2 is among climate change-driving GHGs.

“Since most ODS are known to have greenhouse effect, eliminating these substances under the Montreal Protocol resulted in reduction of GHGs by over 11 gigatons CO2 equivalent per year, providing an approximate 10-year delay in onset of climate change effects,” DENR also said.

The data likewise indicate that by 2050, the ozone layer will be well on track to recovery if countries sustain efforts under the Montreal Protocol.

Montreal Protocol signatories’ success in phasing out ODS inspired the new effort to reduce HFCs worldwide.

“Rising emission of HFCs threaten to offset climate benefits realized under the Montreal Protocol,” said Philippine Ozone Desk (POD) program manager Ella Deocadiz.

She noted the Philippines is among countries that submitted, under the Dubai Pathway, the island proposal for amending Montreal Protocol so this treaty can include HFCs’ phase-down.

“Phasing down HFCs aims at saving the ozone layer and protecting climate,” she said.

As part of this year’s International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer celebration and to help sectors concerned understand the Dubai Pathway, POD and its partners held Friday a technology forum focusing on alternatives to HFCs.

Such alternatives have lower global warming potential, noted Deocadiz.

“Inputs from the forum and similar gatherings will help us set our future steps regarding the proposed phase-down,” she said at the forum’s side.

Government targets developing a database on HFC users nationwide to help estimate funding needed for the phase-down, she continued.

DENR earlier described Dubai Pathway as already the main agenda item in Montreal Protocol meetings.

“The target is to come up with a Montreal Protocol amendment covering HFC phase-down in 2016 for subsequent ratification by the parties,” DENR also said.