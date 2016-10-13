Gov’t losing billions on VAT

The government is losing about P10 billion annually due to non-seniors who are also claiming the value-added tax (VAT) exemption that should only be intended for elderly Filipinos, the Department of Finance (DOF) said.

Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick T. Chua said yesterday that the government’s 12-percent VAT exemption is being abused by some young individuals resulting in about P10 billion in foregone taxes for this year alone.

Citing the World Bank estimates and using data from the 2012 Family Income and Expenditure Survey (FIES), leakages from the VAT exemptions granted to senior citizens at P4.9 billion to P7.1 billion in 2012.

“The estimated nominal growth of consumption is around 35 percent between 2012 and 2016, thus the 2016 estimated leakage is around P6.6 billion to P9.6 billion,” said Chua, who is also the DOF’s chief economist .

“This includes non-seniors who benefit from the seniors’ VAT exemption,” he pointed out. To address the leakages, Chua said the DOF is proposing the lifting of the VAT discount, exempt for raw food and other essentials, such as education and health care. “We are proposing to really target the benefits only to the poor and the vulnerable, so that we avoid the leakages which is very rampant in our estimate,” Chua said.