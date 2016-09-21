Gov’t peace negotiators optimistic of bilateral deal with rebels

Government peace negotiators are optimistic that a bilateral agreement with communist rebels will be reached as another round of discussions is set to resume next month in Oslo, Norway.



(mb.com.ph) Sec. Dureza (L) ; Sec. Bello III (R)(mb.com.ph)

In a press statement, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process said the unilateral ceasefires agreed upon by the government and the rebels “appear to be holding with no reports of major clashes and incidents.”

In the same statement, government chief negotiator and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said he is optimistic a bilateral agreement will be reached between October 4 to 10, also in Oslo, Norway.

“It is indicative of the sincerity of both parties in the (peace) process which augurs well for peace,” Bello said of the lull in the fighting.

The National Democratic Front extended its seven-day goodwill ceasefire last August 21 to 27 when the first round of peace talks in Oslo ended on August 26.